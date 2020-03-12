CHEYENNE – Driving under the influence and distracted driving penalties, electing the attorney general and the death penalty are all topics that might be considered by the Joint Judiciary Interim Committee this summer.
The Senate Judiciary Committee and the Joint Judiciary Interim Committee met Tuesday afternoon to discuss proposed topics to potentially take up during the interim period.
Committee members were given a list of 28 proposed topics, and must rank them on a 1-6 scale to determine which topics will be discussed and researched further. The topics will be finalized at a later date, as co-chairs Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, and Rep. Dan Kirkbride, R-Chugwater, meet to determine what potential topics can be consolidated together.
The topics that aren’t up for a vote and will be a part of the interim discussions are judicial updates, public records and meeting laws. The committee will be discussing public records and meetings as part of the two-year study on the topic.
The committee also will discuss judicial updates concerning how many judges are determined to be needed in districts and other judicial update issues such as the IT infrastructure of the court system.
“I think it is fundamentally important, not for us to decide if Campbell County needs another judge or Uinta County needs another judge, (but) what that processes is,” Nethercott said. "(It’s) for us to provide that process, instead of what has historically been the case of a powerful legislator, is what the testimony was, being able to pull off getting another judge in their district. That, to me, is not the right balance between the branches, and I do think legislative guidance concerning how and when positions of judges should be decided in a judicial district.”
Judges may not be allocated throughout the state in a way that's best to meet the needs of constituents, she said, and reevaluating judge placement and needs are important.
Other topics up for discussion are the death penalty, methods of execution, DUI and distracted driving penalties, sexual assault statutes, the election of an attorney general and more.
Kirkbride said at its meeting yesterday the House Judiciary Committee decided its top three topics for discussion are DUI and distracted driving penalties, electing the attorney general and the death penalty.
Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, said that he would like to take a look at the DUI penalties in part because of the consuming nature of charging someone with a DUI. Referencing testimony from yesterday’s committee meeting, he said some officers in rural areas are hit hard because of state statute.
In areas that have only one officer on duty, he said, the remainder of the officer’s shift may be compromised because they are then consumed with the DUI charge for the rest of their shift.
Washut also said he would like to take another look at the death penalty, even though it could be time consuming. He said he would like to look at the appropriations spent on the death penalty over the years, and the appellate court decisions that have turned over death penalty cases.
Other representatives who also voiced interest in taking another look at the death penalty included Rep. Sarah Burlingame, D-Cheyenne; Rep. Bill Pownall, R-Gillette; Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, and more.
“Candidly, I have no desire to do the interim on the death penalty,” Nethercott said. “(And) hear the same testimony we've heard in the Legislature that went on for years ... we'll spend a great deal of our interim hearing stories about the death penalty, and I'm not sure if that's the best use of our time as opposed to deciding whether or not we want to create a method of execution.”
The other issue lawmakers brought up for discussion and seemed to have a large amount of support for is whether to make the Wyoming attorney general’s position elected instead of appointed.
Currently, the attorney general is appointed by the governor. In other states, this position can be elected instead of appointed.
Gray said he’s passionate about the election of the attorney general and studying the attorney general’s office. He said he sees a problem here because it took the attorney general three years to proceed against the state of Washington and the attorney general declined to be a party in the U.S. Supreme Court case against Obamacare, he said.
Wyoming recently joined Montana in suing Washington over the state’s denial of a proposed coal export terminal permit, according to previous Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporting. The conflict centers on Washington’s permit denials for the Millennium Bulk Terminal, which would sit on the Columbia River in Longview, Washington. In their case, Wyoming and Montana argue the denial violates both the Dormant Commerce Clause and the Foreign Commerce Clause of the United States Constitution.
Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments over the funding mechanism of the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare. This is the third challenge the act has faced in the Supreme Court and arguments haven’t been scheduled at this time, according to the New York Times.
Rep. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, and other lawmakers also listed the election of an attorney general as a priority for them in the interim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.