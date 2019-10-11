CHEYENNE – Josh Coursey, one the founders of the Muley Fanatic Foundation, has joined the governor’s invasive species initiative. Gov. Mark Gordon launched the initiative to address terrestrial invasive plants in the state as part of his goal of making Wyoming a national leader on combating invasive species.
“The impact of invasive species to the landscape of Wyoming and abroad has been significant and is increasing. The efforts to face these threats and work to curb them will be of great benefit to our forests, rangelands and agricultural lands,” Coursey said. “This step to organize and mobilize a plan aligns with Gov. Gordon's goal of being a leader in this effort. I look forward to working with the others he has appointed and try to be part of the solution to a very complex and challenging topic.”
Coursey said he got involved and was “asked to sit on the working group as our organization, the Muley Fanatic Foundation, is actively involved across the Cowboy State with working with land owners and managers to improve habitat for mule deer and other wildlife inhabitants.”
The initiative will be comprised of two teams -- a policy team and a technical team -- each comprised of local, state and federal government representatives, private residents representing industry and agricultural groups, as well as scientists and practitioners.
The teams will work cooperatively to develop recommendations for the governor in the context of a large-scale strategy for invasive species management. Terrestrial invasive species represent a significant threat to Wyoming's forests, rangelands and agricultural lands with varying levels of impact, according to a press release.
“We will be working to develop recommendations for Gov. Gordon to consider so that he can move forward with a strategy that can have measurable results. It is clear that Gov. Gordon is looking for solutions that can be quantified for success, we aim to meet to his goal,” Coursey said.
"Wyoming is faced with threats from multiple invasive species, both on land and in our waters," Gordon said in a press release. "I have specifically asked these groups to address terrestrial plants and provide recommendations on how to take the first step towards tackling some of the toughest questions. Our best efforts should begin close to home."
The teams were first scheduled to meet Thursday in Casper, but severe weather caused the meeting to be postponed. The rescheduled date has not been set.
-- Policy team members are Chairman Steve Meadows, Wyatt Agar, Brian Boner, Jacque Buchanan, Coursey, Jessica Crowder, John Elliot, Jack Engstrom, Colleen Faber, Jamie Flitner, Slade Franklin, Rob Hendry, Mark Hogan, Matt Hoobler, Astrid Martinez and Tom Walters.
-- The technical team includes Chairman Justin Derner, Bob Budd, Ben Bump, Todd Caltrider, Justin Caudill, Scott Gamo, Lindy Garner, Ken Henke, Brian Jensen, Julie Kraft, Rod Litzel, Brian Mealor, Dwayne Rice, Pete Stahl, Amanda Thimmayya and Mahonri Williams.
When it comes to the perspectives and strengths he will bring to the group, Coursey cited “the recognition that we must be active in our efforts to limit the continued spread of invasive species on the landscape and then our efforts to reduce them is an effort worth pursuing with all available resources.”
He said working for a conservation-based nonprofit that aims to improve habitat conditions for mule deer and his role as an elected representative to the Sweetwater County Conservation District affords him the opportunity to be engaged on a daily basis to the real challenges we face with invasive species.
“This is a very large and broad topic that impacts an equally as large and broad group of stakeholders. Initially we will need to begin with fact-finding efforts and science-based solutions. Connecting the dots from there will certainly involve an effort to seek out measurable applications and fiscal impacts/opportunities that can be presented for consideration,” he said.
Those who want to contact Coursey about the initiative can reach him at 307-389-7495, 307-875-3133 or josh@muleyfanatic.org.
