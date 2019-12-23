CHEYENNE – The Joint Judiciary Interim Committee rejected a bill that would have proposed modifications to jury duty requirements with the intent of helping smaller Wyoming counties that struggle to find enough jurors.
The bill says jurors would have fulfilled their jury duty when they are sworn into a jury. Currently, when jurors respond to a jury summons and aren’t selected to serve on a jury, that still counts as them completing their jury duty requirements.
This poses a problem in smaller counties because they have a smaller jury pool to select from, and once a juror completes their service, they’re not required to serve for the rest of the jury term. In some cases, this ranges from six months to two years.
The bill failed with Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper; Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan; Rep. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton; and Rep. Art Waschut, R-Casper, voting against the bill. Sen. Liisa Anselmi-Dalton, D-Rock Springs, and Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, were excused for the vote.
Elisa Butler, general counsel for the Wyoming Supreme Court, said in some instances jurors can be excused from the jury pool for up to four years, depending on the jury term length, just by going through the jury selection process known as voir dire.
“And I actually heard of instances where people had to go out on the street, just to pull people off the street to serve as jurors,” Butler said. “So it creates a real problem when they are automatically excused once they come in and gone through the voir dire process.”
That being said, the bill wouldn’t interfere with the judge’s discretion when it comes to jury selection, Butler said. She said the point of the bill is to protect the smaller counties and be able to comply with jury rules in order to have court trials.
The second part of the bill would make it so jurors just had to submit a declaration under penalty of perjury stating why they can’t serve on a jury. This is different from the old rules where jurors had to file an affidavit with a court clerk.
Butler said this change is for an online jury management system that is being rolled out throughout the state. This change would allow jurors to fill out their declaration online in the new management system instead of going to the court for an affidavit.
Gray proposed an amendment, which ultimately failed, that would have taken out the section of the bill that stated a juror had to be sworn in to satisfy their jury duty. Gray said this language in the bill would be a big change, and the committee really hasn’t had a chance to study the issue.
In other business, the committee also voted to adopt a bill for good time allowances for jail time. The proposed bill would clear up some of the language for good time credit for the time it takes after a person is sentenced to be transferred to an eligible institution to serve out their sentence. The person would also be able to receive good time credit for the jail credit they receive in the judgment and sentence.
The bill also requires the Wyoming Department of Corrections to consult with county sheriffs to determine if good time credit should be given for jail credit.
The committee also adopted a bill that proposed moving the Office of the Guardian Ad Litem out of the public defender’s office. This move would eliminate any potential conflicts between the two offices, for instance when the public defender represents an alleged child abuser and the guardian ad litem represents the child alleged to be abused.
The bills adopted by the committee will be brought up for consideration in the 2020 budget session, which begins in February.
