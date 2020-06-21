CHEYENNE - About a dozen people came together on the steps of the Wyoming State Capitol on Friday afternoon to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, and to continue the momentum of nationwide protests calling for an end to systemic racism.
Several members of the crowd were white and relatively new to civic demonstration, but were drawn to speak out amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, last month in Minneapolis.
Cara Carpenter, a college student and Cheyenne native, was one of the first people to arrive at the rally, carrying a black sign with white lettering that read, "If you choose silence, you stand with the hatred."
"We definitely have prejudice here," said Carpenter, who added that she came out because, "It is our problem. I have Black people in my life that I care about, and I want everyone to have equal rights."
Carpenter, who is a graduate of Central High School, said she never learned about Juneteenth in school, but decided to come to Friday's event after seeing it advertised on Facebook.
"I had never heard of (Juneteenth) until a couple of weeks ago. I think it's interesting we didn't learn about it - even in our Black history unit," she said, recalling the flattened history she was taught about racism in school - the narrative of which peaked during the 1960s and ended with President Barrack Obama's historic election in 2008.
Carpenter recently started educating herself about the history of convict-lease camps, Jim Crow laws and the rise of mass incarceration - among other historical injustices - to correct the "whitewashed" history she learned just a few years ago.
Juneteenth, or June 19, commemorates the day in 1865, when enslaved Black people in Texas learned of their new, post-Civil War freedom. In other states, emancipation is celebrated on different days, depending on when formerly enslaved people were notified of their freedom. Since then, Black communities across the country have hosted lively gatherings to remember the seismic occasion of emancipation.
This year's Juneteenth celebrations have attracted unprecedented media attention, as it coincides with a national reckoning on the history of institutionalized racism - and how those systems are still harming Black people, some 155 years after slavery ended.
Being a part of that conversation matters to people in Wyoming, which is a majority white state with dramatic overrepresentation of non-white people in its prison system, according to the non-partisan, nonprofit group Prison Policy Institute.
"Personally I want to see Wyoming represented with the rest of the nation. The rest of the nation is still going strong, and I want to remind people that we feel the same way and we're with them. I'm trying to keep the momentum going - we've been out here a few times," said Rachael Miles, a community member who said she, like Carpenter, did not know about the meaning behind Juneteenth until this year.
"I think we should be celebrating it like the 4th of July. I definitely will from here on out," said Miles, who was wielding a sign that read, "Privilege is when you think something is not a problem because it's not a problem to you personally."
That's the message Kim Dooley, who brought her two young children to the rally, hopes more white parents will instill in their children.
"They know there is unrest in this world. They know there is something going on. They're not blind to it - even at 8 and 10, they are aware," Dooley said, as her 8-year-old son Jeremiah held on to a small "Black Lives Matter" sign he made himself.
"We've been very open with them that right now Black lives need our voice and we need to speak up," said Dooley - who is new to anti-racism activism, but felt she could no longer remain silent.
"It's not a time to be sitting around and not talking to your kids about this or pretending that nothing is going on."
