CHEYENNE – Running down the hallways of the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, explosive detection K-9 Teca is searching for the smell of explosives.
As she passes each doorway in the hallway, her trained nose sniffs for the tell-tale indicators of TNT, peroxides or other explosive materials. Suddenly, as she passes a doorway, Teca quickly backs up and indicates to her handler, Deputy Adam Wright, she’s found something.
Fortunately, this is just a training drill to demonstrate Teca’s skill, but it shows the importance of having an explosives detection dog on hand.
This is why Wright and Teca entered a contest for a free K-9 Law Enforcement Sports Utility Vehicle from Vested Interest in K-9s. The team was notified it was one of 30 finalists and has until Oct. 31 to get the most votes to win the new Chevy Tahoe SUV with “police pursuit package” and K-9 customizations.
The total value of the prize is $50,000. People can cast up to one vote a day for Wright and Teca at www.vik9s.org/suvgiveaway.
Teca is a 3-year-old mix between a Belgian Malinois and an English Lab. The mix means Teca has a high energy level and a good nose for detecting explosives. She is one of two explosive detection K-9s in Laramie County.
After Teca finds the explosive materials, Wright throws a bright yellow tennis ball for Teca, and she goes bounding after it.
“We want to make it all play-based,” Lt. Mark Slovik said. “You want your dog to want to do this, and they’re happy when they’re doing it.”
Fortunately, Wright said Teca has a perfect record of finding nothing. Meaning, when she’s been deployed, she hasn’t found any explosives because there were none present.
She’s been deployed at events such as Cheyenne Frontier Days, the Governor’s Inauguration and the Capitol reopening.
Teca will be deployed before any other officers arrive on scene to let them know if there are any explosives they need to be aware of.
Getting the patrol vehicle would save the department money, and also help the department get it sooner. Ordering a new K-9 patrol vehicle usually means waiting eight months while it is outfitted for a K-9, and it’s expensive. Wright’s patrol vehicle is reaching the end of its service life.
Teca also received a K-9 vest from Vested Interest in K9s Inc. in memory of K-9 Vader, a K-9 from the Virginia State Police that was fatally shot in the line of duty.
“We never know what we’re going to put our K-9s into, especially her,” Wright said. “Her (vest) serves as a little bit of a fragmentation vest in case an explosive were to go off around her.”
To get a brand new patrol vehicle would mean the world to Wright and Teca. The SUV is what helps them protect the community.
“That car protects her more than it protects me,” he said. “It’s a means of transportation for me, but that’s her home. That’s her kennel. Remember that it’s not about me, it’s about (Teca) and how we protect our dogs.”
Teca is sometimes left in the car when Wright is deployed to calls, and the vehicle is left running to make sure Teca stays safe inside it. For Wright, knowing there wouldn’t be any mechanical issues that would jeopardize Teca’s safety is invaluable.
“She’s my best friend, besides my human family,” Wright said. “We ride together all day, and we have to trust each other. We walk into some of the most dangerous situations an officer can go into.”
“I wouldn’t trade her for the world,” he said.
