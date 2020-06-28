Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then windy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.