CHEYENNE – A bill proposing an increase in penalties for subsequent human-trafficking offenses was supported Friday by the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Interim Committee.
The committee voted to sponsor the bill that would raise the maximum penalty for subsequent violations up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. It will now go to the 2020 budget session, which begins Feb. 10. All non-budget bills require a two-thirds vote of support in their house of origin to be introduced.
Tara Muir, public policy director with the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, said the bill had the potential to punish victims or people trying to help a minor who was a human-trafficking victim because of the way it was written.
She said in these types of instances, most often it’s women and people of color who are punished.
“There are a lot of unintended consequences that we want to be careful of,” she said.
Rep. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, said he understands the bill is harsh, but “we need to do something about human trafficking.”
Muir suggested further research on the subject would be better than going down this road. However, the bill was ultimately adopted.
Another bill supported by the committee could expand law enforcement’s ability to obtain warrants for digital records.
Cheyenne Police Department Detective Aaron Willmarth testified that the warrant bill would provide consistency throughout the state when it comes to issuing such warrants and would allow judges to issue warrants for this type of information.
He mentioned that most people nowadays use Facebook or other social media platforms for communication, and the way the current Wyoming law is written, law enforcement sometimes struggle to get warrants from some judges for the information.
“This is not a bill or a law that would allow us to just delve into someone’s personal life,” he said. “It would only allow us to capture information that is normally stored in the course of normal business that the users authorize through their user agreement and what a judge would allow us to capture.”
Willmarth said, in most cases, the information that law enforcement may obtain from social media is kept on out-of-state computer servers maintained by the social media companies. For instance, information officers might need from someone’s Facebook account might be stored on a server in California.
Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove, a member of the Wyoming County and Prosecuting Attorneys Association, said similarly situated people in Wyoming are being treated differently because of the way warrants are being currently handled.
Some lawmakers brought up concerns that the warrant bill would possibly invade people’s privacy. Others asked if it was made moot by federal law.
“I think the fear, in part at least, is that law enforcement goes in and does this fishing expedition, where you look at everything and anything and on and on and on,” said Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper.
This is no different than any other search warrant, Willmarth said, and he can’t imagine a search warrant more invasive than one of someone’s house. He said when law enforcement obtain warrants, it’s after a judge approves it, and it is a very rigorous standard.
Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, said lawmakers want to help law enforcement go after bad guys, but also want to protect the privacy of Wyomingites.
“(That's) one of the reasons local judges don’t grant (warrants) to you, and that you have to go to Albany County or elsewhere is to find a sympathetic judge,” she said. “It’s not that these judges are interpreting this law differently, but rather are looking at the (warrant) and saying 'I don’t think that this meets it.' I think the judges are also weighing this against someone’s personal privacy rights, and you haven't met it.”
Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell said whenever he turns down a warrant, he explains to an officer why he didn’t sign it. He said, for instance, he won’t dispute what the officer said happened, but will explain how he doesn’t think he has the jurisdiction to sign a warrant for something in California.
“I don’t have the authority to tell anybody in California to do anything,” Campbell said.
He also said he thinks the Storage Communications Act – the federal law referenced during the hearing – doesn’t give judges authority to issue warrants for digital records. Campbell also told the lawmakers that, with no disrespect, he doesn’t think the lawmakers can give him the authority to issue these types of warrants.
“We are the only check between you and law enforcement, and we take that very seriously,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.