CHEYENNE – A plan that would allow high school and community college students to earn school credit while also getting paid to learn skilled trades will have to wait until next year.
The House Education Committee unanimously voted Monday night to table House Bill 242, which would have created the Wyoming Learning and Labor program, citing too many loose ends in the proposal’s language.
The program, which was projected to cost $500,000, would have created a partnership between employers, school districts and community colleges to create – and fund – a new path for certifications in instrumentation, welding and machining.
“I felt that we had to take a step forward for career and technical education, and that had to involve industry,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, told the committee. Last year, the Wyoming Legislature approved extending the state’s Hathaway Scholarship to include funding a vocational education pathway. It also established the need-based Wyoming Works grant program, which awards up to one year of grant money to community college students looking to get certified in a skilled trade. Wyoming Works, however, does not include a partnership with industry leaders.
Greear said he chose to limit the would-be program’s focus to machining and welding because from what he’s seen as president and CEO of Wyoming Sugar Company “this is an area that needs people.” Greear said he got the idea for the bill after running into difficulty when recruiting workers to staff his company’s machine shop.
“Those are important occupations, but they’re not the top occupations needed to be filled in the state,” Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said after praising the overarching idea of the program, which would have allowed students to earn several semesters of high school or college credit while simultaneously working a skilled trade job. Connolly said she was “also concerned about the money – about where and when it would be deployed,” in addition to concerns about how those credits would be assigned.
Representatives from the Wyoming Department of Education, the Wyoming Mining Association and the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees all testified in favor of the program, but also supported tabling the bill and studying the program in the interim period before next year’s legislative session.
“This is a great idea, I just don’t think it’s the right time,” said Rep. Garry Piiparinen, R-Evanston, pointing to budget concerns. “Can you pigeonhole this into something that’s already appropriated so that we’re not attaching another $500,000 car on the state train that’s already chugging up the hill?”
Greear responded that he didn’t know “how else to bridge the gap.”
Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment, echoed the other members of the committee when he said “it appears we have a concept, but not a bill,” and endorsed future study of the program.
For that reason, Paxton joined the rest of the committee, and voted to keep the bill from moving on in the legislative process.
