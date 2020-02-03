CHEYENNE – A book about a middle school play that contains some sections where a boy expresses his feelings for another boy will stay in Laramie County School District 1 schools.
A parent made a complaint about the book “Drama” by Raina Telgemeier in November, stating the book “takes away parents’ rights to teach morals and values. Praises normalization of the LGBTQ community,” according to the original complaint.
The book is a graphic novel that follows the character Callie and her middle school production of “Moon Over Mississippi,” according to the book description.
Following a public hearing at Laramie County Community College, the District Reconsideration Committee voted unanimously Thursday night to keep the book in school libraries with no restrictions. Members went on to say the book is kept in school libraries in accordance with school district policy, the book isn’t required reading, and the materials in school libraries should be diverse.
The book made the list of the American Library Association’s Top Ten Most Challenged Books from 2016 to 2018. The list for 2019 hasn’t been released yet. The association lists each year that the book has been challenged due to the inclusion of LGTBQ characters.
The parent, Josh Covill, said the book was inappropriate for elementary school, according to a records request.
There was an original meeting over the book at the school level, which occurred at Saddle Ridge Elementary, and it was determined that the book could remain in the school. One of the solutions for the Covill family was to make a note on their child’s file to exclude them from being able to check out or read books with LGBTQ content.
But the parents didn’t deem this response satisfactory and appealed the decision.
In his opening comments to the committee, Covill said he complained about the book because he and his wife thought the material wasn’t appropriate for elementary students.
“By which I mean the book is accessible at an inappropriate time for elementary students, from kindergarten through sixth grade, who have not gone through puberty or who are not yet beginning to identify themselves among their friends, families and peers,” he said.
Covill said his 8-year-old came to him when she was reading the book, and was confused and upset. Covill’s child picked the book out independently in her classroom library. The book is also available in the school’s library.
“I would politely ask the board to first ask themselves why they feel this book is age appropriate for elementary students to read,” Covill said. “To consider removing this book only from the county’s elementary school libraries can be labeled as age appropriate, which is based on the parents’ beliefs and what they consider appropriate reading material for the child.”
About 75 people attended the public meeting, with most people speaking in support of keeping the book in school libraries. A few people spoke in opposition to the book being kept in elementary libraries, and suggested the book only be made available for higher grade levels.
“As students, we live through books. Even now, as a freshman in high school, anytime I read a book, (I think) ‘What if that was me, what if I was able to do this,’” said Ashlynn Kercher, 14. “In fifth grade, I started to notice I have feelings for other girls. In my head, it didn’t seem right because, in all honesty, I’m a book kid, and every book I read ended up with the prince and the princess.”
“I saw that there was another gay character, and I thought, ‘Wow, this isn’t abnormal to have. That other people feel this way, too. I’m not just the lone person in the crowd that feels this way only,” she said. “This book gives students an option to see that this isn’t something that’s bad. It shows students that other people experience this, and have to go through coming out, realizing themselves that they are gay, bi or anyone in the LGBTQ community. It helped me a lot because it helped me realize that I’m not alone in this. I’m not attempting to figure out my own sexuality in a sea of straight people.”
Sara Burlingame, the executive director of Wyoming Equality, also spoke in support of the book at the meeting.
She said studies have been done on students with a different gender identity, and one of the most beneficial things for them is to see messages, such as in books, that acknowledge and affirm their gender identity.
Laramie County Librarian Carey Hartmann, who was interviewed prior to the meeting, said a key element of any library is defending a person’s right to have access to any information that they would like to have access to. As a librarian developing a collection of materials for the community, they need to know their community very well. The librarian needs to pick materials that represent the perspective of everyone who lives in the community, Hartmann said.
Hartmann recalled an example of a book that raised controversy in some public libraries – “Heather Has Two Mommies” by Lesléa Newman and illustrated by Diana Souza.
“There were a lot of people who were very upset that public libraries had that book on their shelf, but we knew there were children that were coming into our library that were living in that situation,” she said. “And so a library should represent for those children what their life experience is.”
Hartmann said she believes very strongly that a parent has a right to determine what their child is exposed to and what their child reads. She also said a parent should be looking at the material a child is checking out from their school or public library.
“If they personally feel strongly that their children should not be exposed to certain ideas or concepts, then that responsibility falls on the parent, not on the library to make those materials inaccessible,” Hartmann said.
LCSD1 Board of Trustees Chairwoman Marguerite Herman said the school district gives parents a lot of discretion and leeway. For example, Herman said a parent can opt their child out of sex education if they feel they want to teach their child about that at home instead.
“So we respect parents who do want to limit exposure of certain subjects at certain ages,” Herman said. “And certainly a parent, under this circumstances, could talk to a teacher and say, ‘You know, please don’t share this book with my child,’ and I feel confident the teacher would would respect that.”
Sitting at the table facing the committee, Lauren Lucas, 15, a student at Cheyenne Central High said she would like to see the book kept in schools.
“I think I realized I wasn’t straight probably around 8 years old,” Lucas said. “I think that if we take books like this, or even this book, specifically out of our libraries, it sends a message to kids that it’s (not being straight) a negative thing, it’s not OK, (and) they are not accepted in our school district. I think it would hurt the mental health of a lot of students, and make things 10 times harder, when it’s already a really stressful thing in a world where it’s not always accepted.”
WTE objects to partial closure of meeting
It should be noted that the Wyoming Tribune Eagle formally objected Thursday night to the closure of a portion of the book challenge public meeting. The committee said that it is an ad hoc committee and doesn’t make a final decision concerning the book. Thus, they feel the Wyoming Public Meetings Act doesn’t apply to them.
However, according to local public access attorney Bruce Moats, who also represents the WTE, this is not the case.
“It is a permanent committee that is established by board policy and administrative regulation,” Moats said. “Since it’s created by the policies and procedures of the school district, it is a permanent committee, not a temporary committee.”
Moats said the committee does make a final decision, and just because that decision can be appealed to the superintendent doesn’t render it an advisory opinion. For this reason, it does fall under the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Public Meetings Act.
Also, in the school district’s administrative regulations, it states that the committee does make a final decision.
Under this act, a governing body must cite a reason for going into a closed executive session. This committee didn’t cite a reason under the act to close a portion of the meeting.
It should also be noted that there is no executive session clause that allows a governing board to go into executive session to discuss whether to ban a book.
