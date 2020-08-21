MEETEETSE -- People are invited to physically or virtually join the Meeteetse Museums at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 to learn about grizzly bears and wolves in Wyoming.
The guest speaker will be Luke Ellsbury, a large carnivore biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. His presentation will cover the population of species, their encounters with humans, and more, according to a press release.
The presentation can be viewed on Zoom or the Meeteetse Museums Facebook page. As always, there will be a question-and-answer session.
Organizers said this event is one of the last in the Human and Wildlife Interactions speaker series, which aims to explore human and wildlife encounters throughout time and space. People are encouraged to stop by the Meeteetse Museums after the presentation to see the Little Wahb and Big Joe exhibits.
https://zoom.us/j/94443481855?pwd=a3NhcDZSSVJOMTRRMkNZUU92d25wQT09Passcode: 476152
For more information, email programs@meeteetsemuseums.org.
