GILLETTE -- Lee B. Alley, Wyoming's highest-decorated Vietnam War veteran, will speak at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Campbell County Rockpile Museum, in Gillette.
Alley was nominated for the nation's highest military award, the Congressional Medal of Honor. Awards he received include the U.S. Army's Distinguished Service Cross for honor and for valor, the Silver Star, Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts, the Soldier's Medal, two Air Medals, National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry and the Combat Infantryman Badge.
Alley is the author of "Back from War: Finding Hope and Understanding In Life After Combat," released in 2007.
The program is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Penny Schroder at the Campbell County Rockpile Museum at 307-682-5723 or visit rockpilemuseum.com.
