Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.