CHEYENNE – As an increasing number of unregulated gaming machines creeps into the state, a bill creating a statewide gaming commission to regulate the industry won final approval from the Senate on Tuesday.
If House Bill 171 is signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon, the state’s seven-member Pari-Mutuel Commission would be expanded to a nine-member gaming commission, which both law enforcement and industry officials say is sorely needed to address the growth of unregulated skill games in the state. The commission would be in charge of the permitting process for in-state gaming, and it would also institute punishments for rule violations.
In Wyoming, skill games currently exist – and have grown to have a significant presence in the state – through a loophole in state law. Meanwhile, games of chance are illegal.
It’s been a long road to get the regulatory framework set up in Wyoming. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, who has been one of the bill’s main advocates, noted four different committees have tackled the issue over the past few years, arguing this year’s version was a compromise that’s “as good as it’s going to get.”
“(The bill) has been fought by industry, it’s been fought by law enforcement, it’s been fought by everybody,” Driskill said on the Senate floor. “This bill, for the first time, gets all the parties together that all agree: they want a gaming commission.”
The legislation went through several versions as it made its way through the Capitol, with a slew of amendments debated on the House and Senate floor. What began as a 35-page bill was eventually trimmed down to 22 pages, as lawmakers voted to remove a section of the bill that would have legalized skill-based games beginning in July 2021.
Between 500 and 1,000 unregulated gaming machines are estimated to currently exist in the state, and they presented a number of headaches for law enforcement. Over the course of the session, several lawmakers referred to a recent incident in Newcastle when a person won $20,000 through one such machine, but was unable to receive his payout due to a machine malfunction.
Through HB 171, those skill-based games would be able to continue operating in the state until June 2021, but any operator of such games would have to gain approval from a gaming laboratory approved by the commission to ensure the machine isn’t faulty like the one in Newcastle. The proposal was opposed by Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment during a committee meeting, with a representative from the company arguing it set an unfair playing field for those looking to enter the market.
After winning support from the House about two weeks ago, HB 171 was further amended in the Senate Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee to collect 20% of weekly net proceeds from the terminals to be reverted back to local and state governments. In the House, an amendment was rejected that would have set that remittance level at 50%, as some lawmakers felt it was too high for smaller gaming endeavors.
Despite its lack of regulation, the gaming industry is already generating a boatload of money. In a meeting with reporters last week, Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, said the industry has seen an estimated $800 million come out of Wyoming.
“When we talk about it not being here, it’s already here, so right now with zero regulations, it’s a mess,” Perkins said.
On the Senate floor Tuesday, a few amendments were briefly debated, including one from Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, that would have gotten rid of the moratorium for skill-based games already in the state. But that amendment was defeated, and the Senate then advanced the legislation by an overwhelming 25-4 vote.
Now with the approval of both the House and Senate, HB 171 will head to Gov. Mark Gordon this week for consideration.
