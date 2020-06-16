CASPER (AP) — Lightning likely caused a fire that was burning through grassland and sagebrush in Johnson County, officials said Monday.
The fire had grown to about 16 square miles (41.44 square kilometers) as of Monday morning, The Casper Star-Tribune reported.
The fire was first discovered on Sunday morning.
No injuries have been reported and it was unclear whether any buildings have been damaged.
Marilyn Connolly, the county's emergency management coordinator and fire district spokeswoman, said the fire was largely smoldering on Monday.
