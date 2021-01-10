A tree root is exposed on the beach on Dec. 23, 2020, as the water levels of the Alcova Reservoir are lowered in Alvoca. The Bureau of Reclamation lowers the water 10 feet each winter to prevent ice from forming at the irrigation diversion structure's headgate, but in October, the bureau lowered the water another 29 feet below the normal winter operating level for repairs, exposing parts of the lake bottom rarely seen.