CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man wanted in a near-fatal stabbing is now in police custody after police were notified of his sighting at 10:20 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West College Drive.
Joseph Sena, 27, was arrested without incident by Cheyenne police. He was taken into custody on multiple warrants, including attempted first-degree murder, burglary, aggravated assault, simple battery and property destruction.
Sena was wanted by both the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department.
According to previous reporting, in January, the victim, Jesus Franco, was getting out of his car after having dinner with his girlfriend and her children. As he was getting out of the car, he was approached by two men, Sena and Isaac Garcia, brandishing knives.
Sena and Garcia cornered Franco in an alleyway behind his home and stabbed him multiple times. Franco’s girlfriend and an additional witness confirmed the events to law enforcement, according to previous reporting.
The two fled the scene after the stabbing.
Franco told officers he believed he was attacked because he was previously intimate with Sena’s then- girlfriend.
Franco spent two days in the hospital recovering from the injuries, including stab wounds to the head, left forearm, left wrist and other lacerations.
The warrants for Garcia and Sena were issued in March, and the sheriff’s department was originally in charge of the search. Garcia was arrested by sheriff’s deputies shortly after the warrants were issued.
Garcia pleaded not guilty April 25 to a felony charge of attempted first-degree murder, and aiding and abetting aggravated assault and battery.
