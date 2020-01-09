LARAMIE -- Laramie man Steven Oliver Nelder was convicted this week of four counts of sexual abuse of a minor after a two day bench trial before Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken.
Nelder waived his right to a jury trial in favor a bench trial before Kricken. He will spend at least 25 years in prison but could conceivably be sentenced to more than a century behind bars if the Laramie judge opted to run his sentences consecutively.
The young man was convicted of one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor for “inflict(ing) sexual intrusion” on two children, aged 12 and 13.
The charges stem from two incidents in 2017, which the two preadolescent girls went with Nelder in October 2017 to his motor home on Chaparral Drive and agreed to a “threesome.”
Nelder later admitted to police that on a separate incident, he also picked up one of the girls from school, “took her back to his motor home, and then had sexual intercourse.”
“Nelder admitted that he knew having sexual intercourse with (the girls) was illegal and he would probably get into trouble for it, but he thought such activity should be legal,” according to the affidavit.
Police first became aware of the trio’s relationship after one girl's mother found sexually explicit text messages on her daughter’s phone.
According to court documents, Nelder used Facebook Messenger to “coax the minor children to engage in sexual relations, assuaging their fears and reassuring them that it would be ‘fun’ to engage in a ‘threesome.”
Police also found nude photos of Nelder on a girl’s cell phone, for which Nelder was also charged with “promoting obscenity.”
Jeffrey McKinney, a deputy with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, also found “hundreds of messages of a sexual nature” between Nelder and the two victims.
At trial, Nelder denied ever having sex with the girls and denied sending the sexually explicit messages, saying he believed his friends used his phone to do so.
He said he originally just told police what they wanted to hear so that he could go home.
Under Wyoming law, a person who’s at least 16 years old commits first-degree sexual abuse of a minor when he or she “inflicts sexual intrusion on a victim who is less than 13 years of age.”
A conviction carries a prison sentence of 25-50 years.
