PINEDALE — A Colorado man died Tuesday in a crash north of Pinedale.
At around 5:13 p.m. on June 14, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area near milepost 133 on US 191 north of Pinedale for a motor vehicle collision.
A 2007 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on US 191 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the road, according to a press release. The Ford drifted into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a 2006 Ford Mustang.
The driver of the Ford F-150 has been identified as 29-year-old Hartford, Conn. resident Alex Smith. Smith was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash. It was unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 62-year-old Castle Rock, Colo. resident Gerald I. Fagerhaug. Fagerhaug was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash.
Driver inattention on the part of Smith is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 51st fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2020 compared to 89 in 2019, 54 in 2018, and 76 in 2017 to date.
