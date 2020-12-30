BIG PINEY – A truck driver and his two dogs found themselves in trouble on Sunday, Dec. 27, when they were trapped by the freezing waters of the Green River near the Reardon Draw, which is just south of Big Piney. The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Tip Top Search and Rescue responded quickly to get them all to safety.
Around 10 p.m., Sublette County dispatch received a call about a truck stuck in the Green River. Sublette County Sheriff’s Office deputies, emergency medical services, and Sublette County Unified Fire immediately mobilized.
Upon learning that the vehicle partially submerged with the driver still in it, TipTop Search and Rescue (TTSAR) members were paged to respond. TipTop volunteers who are certified and trained in both ice rescue and swiftwater rescue responded with their gear.
Bodycam footage showed the first responders striving to hear the man over the rushing waters of the Green River. They encouraged him to keep talking to them as they marshalled their resources.
The man, who was not identified, was encouraged to climb into the back of the truck. Sheriff deputies and Sublette County Unified Fire helped him get out of the vehicle by utilizing a ladder which extended from the ice built up next to the bank to the bed of the truck. The driver was taken to the Pinedale Medical Clinic to be evaluated.
TTSAR members arrived and were tasked with the rescue of two dogs still in the cab. After several attempts, they were able to bring both dogs to safety without harm. TTSAR members then focused their attention on the removal of the truck. It took several attempts to attach a winch to the frame, which was completely underwater, and ultimately a second tow truck was called to the scene to help pull the truck out of the river.
“Working in zero-degree temperatures with ice and moving water is not something TTSAR does often, but due to their training and teamwork, the dedicated volunteers of TTSAR were able to accomplish the mission safely on Christmas weekend,” a press release said.
Watch bodycam footage of the rescue at https://youtu.be/TR5_a5nh-7Q.
