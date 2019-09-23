RIVERTON (AP) — Witnesses say a Riverton police officer shot and killed a man who attacked the officer with a knife outside a Walmart in central Wyoming.
The shooting occurred on the sidewalk outside the store on Saturday. The officer was not injured.
Witnesses told The Riverton Ranger that the man attacked the officer with a knife. They say the officer ordered the man to disarm and when the man did not comply he was killed by a single shot to the head.
Some witnesses said the man might have moved aggressively toward the officer again before he was shot.
No other details, including the name of the man, were released.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.