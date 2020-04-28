SWEETWATER COUNTY – School officials outlined more details of end-of-the-school-year events and clarified their reasoning for changing or canceling some traditional events in Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
“We understand the overwhelming emotion and heartbreak people are experiencing with not being able to experience a traditional graduation. We were hoping that our original plans would still occur as we awaited guidance from the state. Planning and hosting a graduation takes a significant amount of time to ensure it is organized and special. Knowing the continued strict guidelines in place and the unknown timeline of how long this will last, the very difficult decision was made to offer graduation in a different way,” a press release said. “With the most recent guidance and time frame shortening, we needed to make a decision so that we could execute a special experience for our deserving seniors. Waiting until August with no guarantee that a traditional graduation could occur, knowing many graduates will be gone and transitioning to their next chapter, and taking the chance of not having anything was not a risk worth taking for such a landmark in a senior’s life.
“Again, we know this is not easy news, but it is up to all of us to make this as memorable and special for the Class of 2020. Let’s give them experiences that will be unique to them that they will remember forever and rally our parents and community.”
The district said we are all role models, and the students follow how we react.
“Together, if we remain excited and plan amazing things, they will get excited. They will remember the heartbreak, but they will remember all the unique and great celebrations and new experiences that happened just for them!” the press release said.
The district provided an overview of how high school administration and teachers are planning on recognizing our seniors and providing those special opportunities to them, noting more details will follow. The release noted it might not be traditional, but it is going to be special and memorable!
— Households are encouraged to paint the town, and their doors and window, school colors. Whether they turn orange and black, blue and black, or green and gold, this will show seniors and schools that we support them.
— People can also adopt a senior.
“Look at all these seniors being adopted by supporters, giving them individual attention and showering them with small gifts of some of their favorite things! Kind words of inspiration and that people truly care go a long way,” the release said.
Those who are interested in adopting a senior can find information with the RSHS parent group.
Officials note they are “very lucky to have amazing parents, and parent committees that are supporting our seniors, with more surprises to come.”
— Prepurchased cap and gown pickup at RSHS: Based on their last name, students can drop by from 11 a.m. to noon at the Central Administration Building. Please stay in vehicles and wait for staff to come to you. The schedule is Wednesday, last name G-M; Thursday, last name N-R; and Friday, last name S-Z.
— National Honor Society induction April 29: An announcement for new inductees will come in the morning and a private ceremony in the evening. A personal letter was sent home if your student and family will be participating in the National Honor Society new inductee ceremony.
— Activities and athletics: Organizers said the surprises for this going to be special.
Tigers for Literacy Night will be May 4. Senior recognition for girls soccer, boys soccer, outdoor track, choir, Tiger Thespian Troupe, and speech and debate will be announced.
— Awards night 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 5: Special awards such as the principal honors students, salutatorian and valedictorian will be announced. The delivery of this news will be individual and extra special.
For more details, see the story at rocketminer.com.
— Cruise the Drag on Friday, May 8: Organized by the parent group with name signs sponsored by the high school the senior attends, this is something new and special for every senior, unique, and just for the Class of 2020! Each of them are being recognized with yard signs that have their name on it and displayed all along Dewar Drive. These signs will remain up through graduation.
— Walking across the stage for graduates and immediate family only. Only students who have successfully completed their graduation requirements will be participating. Individual appointments will be scheduled through the office; the office will call you. Please be on the lookout for specific communication coming to families directly from the school. These appointments will be staggered to allow proper physical distancing and time for each family to build memories. Appointments will start on May 13 and run through May 15.
At this time students will get pictures taken for the streaming event, caps celebrated, walk across the stage, high-five the tiger (staff will have the stage set up in the front of the school) and receive diplomas all while a band “plays” “Pomp and Circumstance.”
— RSHS graduation, Monday, May 18: It may not be the exact same, but the school has a plan to honor both of these experiences unique to the Class of 2020! Including a 4:30 p.m. senior send-off with a tunnel leading into the 5 p.m. (or immediately following the tunnel) graduation procession.
Graduates can wear your cap and gown, decorate their cars and caravan from the tunnel through town to the school, then head home and tune in. More details will follow. Families are the town are invited to line the procession route to celebrate, congratulate, honk, and cheer loud on the Class of 2020 before the 7 p.m. livestream, which will include speeches, recognitions, the reading of names, photos announcement of the class, a tassel toss, as well as music from the performing arts department.
— Other important dates include:
Last day for graduating seniors to pay fines and fees: Friday, May 8
Senior final exams: May 11-12, which is the last school day for seniors
Senior mural: This has been a tradition at Rock Springs High school since the 1980s. Please be patient as we work through solutions.
Final exam days for non-seniors: May 20 and 21
Summer school registration is still open for the online June1-26 term.
Dates that have been yet to be announced include locker “stuff” pick up, technology and textbook return, and yearbook delivery.
“We know that there will be many more questions, and know we will work on more details as the weeks pass,” the release said. “Thank you for being our partners in creating a special set of events to celebrate the class of 2020.”
