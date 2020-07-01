JACKSON (AP) — A new historical marker commemorates a community established by African-American homesteaders in southeast Wyoming.
The marker recognizing the former town of Empire in Goshen County can be found at the Dwyer Junction Rest Area on Interstate 25 north of Wheatland in Platte County.
The marker is a collaboration between the University of Nebraska's Center for Great Plains Studies and Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails.
Empire dated to 1908. Founders Charles and Rosetta Speese used the Enlarged Homestead Act to claim 320 acres of public land. Other African-American families joined them, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.
Empire's population approached 60 within a few years but the community became a target of racially charged local disputes. The community broke into factions and farming difficulty caused the town to be largely abandoned by 1920.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.