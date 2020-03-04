LARAMIE -- The Wyoming House passed a version of the Legislature’s capital construction bill that includes $50 million for three University of Wyoming construction projects: A renovation of the War Memorial Stadium’s west side stands, a replacement for Corbett Pool, and an expansion and renovation of the College of Law building.
The bill, Senate File 119, passed the House on a 43-17 vote, but is unlikely to head to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk with that much funding for UW intact; last week, the Senate passed a version of the bill with only $500,000 for UW construction.
A select group of legislators will now need to meet in a “conference committee,” which typically includes three legislators from each chamber, to find a compromise somewhere between the Senate’s $500,000 and the House’s figure that’s 100 times larger.
On the bill’s final reading in the House on Tuesday, S.F. 119 withstood two amendments that tried to cut UW’s appropriation down to $25 million.
Both amendments would’ve also increased the amount of private funds for the construction projects that UW would’ve been required to raise to be able to use the legislative funding.
The first amendment, brought by Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, was voted down on a 38-19 vote.
The second amendment to reduce UW funding to $25 million — though with less fundraising requirement’s than Laursen’s version — was brought immediately after and was also voted down.
Two other unsuccessful amendments brought by Rep. Joe MacGuire, R-Casper, sought to use the UW appropriations to influence other administrative practices at the university.
MacGuire attended UW’s College of Law and wanted to only provide funding for the law school renovation if “all legal clinic directors for the College of Law are duly licensed to practice law in Wyoming and are members of the Wyoming state bar in good standing."
The law school is known for its “legal clinics,” which provide the state with $3.5 million of free legal services each year.
Several other legislators who graduated from UW’s law school said the MacGuire amendment would mostly “do nothing” since the clinic directors typically already are licensed with the Wyoming State Bar.
MacGuire wanted assurance of that.
“Shouldn’t they at least know what the local rules are and have proven that they are able to practice in the state of Wyoming?” MacGuire said.
Another lawyer in the House echoed MacGuire’s sentiment.
“It does make sense that if you’re teaching clinics and you’re going to have the students go to court, that the teacher would also know how Wyoming courts work,” said Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs. “I think this is narrowly tailored. I would be against an amendment that said every university law professor has to be a member of the Wyoming State Bar.”
Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, said S.F. 119 was an inappropriate place to make such mandate.
“The tenor of this amendment is derogatory,” he said. “It’s trying to cast a stone in a pool for a ripple effect, but it really has nothing to do with constructing and improving the law school.”
MacGuire also only wanted to provide funding for a replacement pool if UW guarantees that at least half of the roster of the swimming and diving team is made up of graduates of Wyoming high schools.
Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, also spoke in support of that idea.
“Now is the opportunity to send the message … for our Wyoming swimmers to get a decent chance to participate at the University of Wyoming. I think it’s not a bad idea. I don’t think many people follow the swim team. It’s not like our football team where people can tell you the standings each week. So whether the team is top-tier or second tier, I think it’s more important to give Wyoming students an opportunity to participate.”
Ultimately, the House voted down both of MacGuire’s amendments, just as it did with similar amendments he brought during votes on the non-construction budget for UW.
When legislators were debating programmatic funding for UW two weeks ago, MacGuire tried amending the biennial budget bill to require all College of Law faculty to be licensed with the Wyoming State Bar. He also tried requiring UW to increase the percentage of Wyomingites on the school’s athletic teams to be 80% by 2024-2025.
