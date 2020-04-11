CASPER (AP) — A man has been found dead in the Bighorn Mountains after reportedly not showing up for work last month in northern Wyoming, authorities said.
The body of Sheridan County resident Sergei Mindham was found Wednesday, about two weeks after he was reported missing March 30, KTWO-TV reported.
Deputies learned Mindham last used his phone near Hunter Corrals and Paradise Guest Ranch, but searches of the area were unsuccessful, the Johnson County sheriff's office said.
A search of the Keno Creek Trail and Rock Creek area April 2 was also unsuccessful, authorities said.
A citizen reported Tuesday a vehicle from the missing person report on the Billy Creek Access road, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from where Mindham's phone was last pinged, authorities said.
The vehicle was stuck in the snow and Mindham was found dead not far from the car, deputies said.
Rescue crews from Washakie and Sheridan counties assisted in the search.
