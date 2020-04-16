CHEYENNE – With no clear timeline for when schools will reopen, Laramie County’s educators are erring on the side of compassion as they decide how to grade students’ remote work.
“None of us anticipated a global pandemic. We are in extraordinary times, and we need to take extraordinary care to ensure that we’re not harming our kids,” said Stephen Newton, director of instruction for Laramie County School District 1.
“Life circumstances beyond their control should not dictate students failing a course at this point,” Newton said. “There are some kids who are really excelling in this environment. But we also have kids who are struggling. We’ve got to figure out a way to not punish them.”
Deciding the most judicious way to assess student performance is the charge of each individual district. It’s been one of the many kinks LCSD1 is untangling as it uses a mix of online, teleconference and paper-based instruction to educate students outside of the classroom.
In early March, LCSD1 joined districts across Wyoming – and the country – in shutting down to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has killed at least one person in Laramie County and more than 28,000 people nationwide. Districts started formulating remote learning plans in the event that schools don’t reopen this year.
Both LCSD1 and LCSD2 launched remote learning plans, which the Wyoming Department of Education approved, last week.
There’s a small possibility schools could still reopen this year, but after Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon extended an order to close public gathering spaces in the state to April 30, most teachers are preparing to record students’ final grades from home.
Now, both districts are considering various plans to allow students the option of taking a standard letter grade or either a nonspecific passing grade or an incomplete, which can be made up at a later time.
“We’re confident that some with incomplete grades who don’t get those concepts now would get it later. We’re prepared to work with them – in the summer or even the fall,” LCSD2 Superintendent Jon Abrams said. “We don’t want kids to not have a grade reflect their ability because they don’t have the opportunity to interact with a teacher like they normally have.”
While Abrams said the final grading plan for LCSD2 is “still in the works,” Newton said that unless something changes, LCSD1 is carrying forward with the pass/incomplete option.
Brian Stevenson, who teaches engineering technology at Cheyenne’s Central High, said that option will help level some of the divides the quick transition to online learning created for some of his students.
Many of Stevenson’s assignments require a specialized drafting program to complete. But not every student has access to the same hardware – like classrooms are equipped with – to most efficiently run the program.
He’s altered some students’ assignments to make up for the gaps, but Stevenson said that creates another problem: “How do I compare and contrast their work with other students’ who have different resources?”
At this point, Stevenson said, “I think I’d have a hard time giving a letter grade based on the type of work students are able to turn in remotely – just because we’re not set up for it.”
The modified grading policies of the COVID-19 era do not change any state or district-level graduation requirements. Final grades for students enrolled in dual-enrollment classes through Laramie County Community College will be calculated using the college’s grading policy, which similarly allows students to choose between a letter grade or a pass/fail option.
“We can’t control all of the variables that we normally can when students are sitting in seats in front of us,” said Newton, who’s allowed that understanding to shape the new grading options. He’s also imploring the people of Cheyenne to remember that “life has shifted for our kids in ways that may be much more profound than it has shifted for some of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.