BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A moose that trampled a woman in her yard in Breckenridge has been euthanized after showing aggression, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.
The woman suffered broken bones in the attack, KCNC-TV reported.
Two bull moose spent most of the day in a yard on Saturday. That evening, the woman tried to "guide the moose away" so other people could leave the area, investigators said.
A young bull moose turned on the woman and trampled her, officials said. The encounter is still being investigated and it's not clear if the woman would be cited for approaching the animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.