CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Business Council is finalizing two new funds for the COVID-19 Business Relief Program: the Agriculture Fund and the Endurance Fund. Both funds will open on Nov. 2 and close Nov. 18.
The Agriculture Fund has $90 million reserved to support Wyoming farmers and ranchers who have experienced business interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Awards up to $250,000 are available for Wyoming agricultural producers who were established on or before March 13, 2020.
The Endurance Fund will have at least $24 million set aside for businesses and nonprofits to cover COVID-19 related losses and expenses. Money available in this fund may increase as unused CARES Act dollars from other programs may be diverted into it. Awards up to $250,000 will be available for all affected Wyoming businesses. Eligible nonprofits in Wyoming include 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6), 501(c)(12) and 501(c)(19) with no more than 50 percent of time spent on lobbying.
Wyoming Governor Gordon allocated federal CARES Act dollars for the two new relief funds.
“These two funds serve important purposes as we near the deadline of the current CARES Act funding,” Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said. “First, because of the seasonality of agriculture production, this $90 million relief fund allows farmers and ranchers to better capture 2020 losses and expenses related to the pandemic. Second, many Wyoming businesses and nonprofits are not out of the woods yet, and this opportunity for another round of funding will help with the losses businesses have continued to endure.”
Eligible entities can apply one time per fund and recipients of previous Business Relief Program awards (Interruption, Relief and Mitigation funds) may apply for the two new funds if they have eligible losses or expenses since their previous application dates.
The Business Council will hold informational webinars for interested applicants on Oct. 30 and Nov. 2. Details on the new funds and webinar registration links are available at wyobizrelief.org.
ABOUT THE COVID-19 BUSINESS RELIEF PROGRAMS
In May 2020, the Wyoming Legislature created three programs to distribute $325 million in federal CARES Act funding to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits that have experienced hardship related to the COVID-19 crisis. The Wyoming Business Council is distributing these dollars through the COVID-19 Business Relief Program, which now consists of five funds: the Interruption, Relief and Mitigation Funds, which have all closed; and the new Agriculture and Endurance Funds, which open Nov. 2, 2020.
For more information about the Business Relief Program, please contact Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg at 307-286-9519 or ron.gullberg@wyo.gov.
