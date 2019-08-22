TORRINGTON -- Residents are invited by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to offer their continued thoughts, ideas and perspectives on a proposed Medicaid waiver plan for Wyoming air ambulance services during upcoming public meetings or online.
Additional public meetings are planned in Torrington from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Goshen County Library Activity Center and in Laramie from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 5 on the University of Wyoming campus in the Wyoming Union Senate Chambers. Online comments may also be submitted at airambulancewaiver.wyo.gov.
The waiver would expand Wyoming Medicaid to all state residents for the specific purpose of air ambulance transportation. Waiver goals include:
-- Eliminating the surprise billing of patients
-- Reducing the average cost of air ambulance flights while ensuring a set level of access and quality
-- Increasing price transparency for patients and employer groups
Under the plan, WDH would competitively bid for a selected network of air ambulance providers, make periodic flat payments (similar to a gym membership) to these contracted providers and then recoup the revenue needed to fund the system from the insurance plans and individuals already paying for transports.
The full public notice, a detailed plan presentation and the draft waiver application are available at airambulancewaiver.wyo.gov.
