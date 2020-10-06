MEDICINE BOW NATIONAL FOREST — The Mullen Fire has reached 161,069 acres, but aggressive firefighting operations have resulted in the fire being 14% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
1,130 personnel were working on fighting the Mullen Fire as of Tuesday. On Monday, fire management transitioned between the outgoing Rocky Mountain Type 2 Blue team and the incoming Southern Area Type 1 Blue team. Over the past few days, personnel have used several firefighting tactics to contain the fire and protecting the nearby communities and structures.
Public and firefighter safety remains the number one priority, and to date there have been only several minor injuries received by firefighters according to the Mullen Fire InciWeb page.
Governor Mark Gordon noted in a press conference on Monday that the Mullen Fire has become "one of the largest fires in our state's history."
Warm and dry weather conditions are expected through the remainder of the week, which could lead to fire growth.
Evacuations and closures due to the fire remain in effect.
More information and updates on the Mullen Fire can be found at the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page or the fire's InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208.
