MEDICINE BOW NATIONAL FOREST — Cooler temperatures and precipitation have helped firefighting efforts on the Mullen Fire over the past few days. The fire, which is burning approximately 28 miles west of Laramie and has reached 176,213 acres, was 30% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
Precipitation and snowfall on the fire on Sunday and Monday helped reduce fire activity and spread. At times, strong winds limited aircraft operations. Cooler temperatures and strong winds are expected to continue this week as well.
Approximately 1,215 firefighters and support staff were working on the Mullen Fire as of Tuesday. Firefighters continue to work on structure protection and establishing fire lines and breaks.
At this time the fire has destroyed 65 structures with 1,440 people evacuated from the surrounding area.
Another mandatory evacuation has been changed to pre-evacuation status, this time for Colorado Highway 127 from Highway 125 to the Wyoming state. Residents along Highway 127 can access their property, but they remain under a pre-evacuation order and need to be ready to evacuate quickly if conditions change. The power company is assessing this area to restore power. All other closures and evacuations remain.
More information and updates on the Mullen Fire can be found at the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page or the fire’s InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208.
