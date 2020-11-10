LARAMIE – Areas of the Mullen Fire continue to smolder. According to the Incident Information System, smoke and occasional flare-ups can be expected for the foreseeable future. Closures remain in effect for this blaze that torched 176,878 acres.
Even while the fire was burning, U. S. Forest Service scientists were assessing damages in areas safe enough for them to get in on the ground.
The Burn Area Emergency Response, or BAER, team for the Mullen Fire is comprised of 25 scientists in a wide range of disciplines. Lead for the group is hydrologist Dave Gloss who works for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest out of their Saratoga office.
Gloss said data is collected to assess, among other things, the severity of the fire as it affects the soil. Fires, be they small or ones as large as the Mullen Fire, burn irregularly. The fire can be intense in one area, burning everything to a crisp. Nearby another area gets only a light burn as the fire goes through quickly, leaving much of the vegetation and soil unscathed. It is a fire mosaic.
“When the vegetation or duff on the soil surface burns, it exposes the soil to erosion,” Gloss said. “If it burns with a high intensity the soil gets a hard crust, creating a sealing effect so water fails to seep in and it just runs off.”
One of the first efforts post-burn or, in this case, even with the fire still smoldering, is to get a handle on the intensity of the fire and the effect on the soil.
The team is also running against the clock, in the sense that checking soil and other environmental conditions need to be completed before the area is blanketed with snow for the season.
“While we can’t get to all areas due to safety conditions, we use aerial photography, comparing photos before the fire and after the fire, to help gauge the impacts in inaccessible areas,” Gloss said.
Once the smoke clears from a wildfire, the danger is far from over.
Wildfire can significantly alter the hydrologic response of a watershed to the extent that even modest rainstorms can produce dangerous flash floods and what is called debris flows. A debris flow is a fast-moving sloughing of sediment, mud, and even rocks. The result is damage to vegetation, blocked drainage ways and damaged infrastructure.
A map of debris flow probability was released by the U.S. Geological Survey well before the fire was under control using mapping technology for their analysis, rather than ground surveys. The preliminary hazard assessment map shows the likelihood of a debris flow in response to a rainstorm that has a peak intensity of 24 millimeters per hour within 15 minutes.
According to their map, areas in the Platte River Wilderness have concentrated areas with a probability of 80 to 100%. The bulk of the burn, however, has probability ratings mostly ranging from 0 to 80%.
More recently and utilizing the one-the-ground efforts of the BAER team as well as aerial photography, the U.S. Forest Service recently published its Soil Burn Severity map.
The map shows the mosaic of the burn.
According to Gloss, 24% of the burn area has high soil burn severity, 41% has moderate severity, 22% is low severity, and 13% of the fire area is unburned. As expected, there was a mosaic of impacts across the burn area.
“This information is used to evaluate post-fire conditions across the burn area to determine the level of potential risks to human life, safety, property, critical natural and cultural heritage resources,” Gloss said. “We determine if there are appropriate and effective emergency stabilization measures that can be implemented on federal lands to reduce acceptable risks from potential flood and debris flow threats.”
Gloss explained that, as an example, an area with high and moderate soil burn severity upstream of a road culvert has a higher risk of flooding which may damage the culvert and road, as well as limit access to an area. In those circumstances, they may consider increased maintenance to keep the culvert clean from ash and debris, removing the culvert, or enlarging the culvert to accommodate expected increases in streamflow.
While those types of infrastructure considerations are underway, much of the rebound post-fire is in the hands of Mother Nature.
Fire is nothing new in the Medicine Bow Mountains. University of Wyoming associate professor in the Department of Botany Dr. Dan Tinker specializes in forest and fire ecology.
“These high elevation lodgepole pine forests have evolved with fire for hundreds of years,” Tinker said. “The fires occur with low frequency but can be very high intensity.”
The last fire before the Mullen Fire was the Badger Creek Fire that burned south of Highway 230 in 2018. It seemed big at the time, scorching 21,310 acres.
That’s a baby fire compared to the Mullen Fire.
As with the Badger Creek Fire, though, the resilience of Mother Nature will appear starting this spring.
Aptly named fireweed, bright purple flowers likely will carpet the blackened forest floor by June. Aspen fares quite well in post-fire areas and is one of the most prolific trees in burn areas. Quaking aspen is generally considered to be a fire-adapted species because it regenerates prolifically after fire. Without fire, it tends to be replaced by more shade-tolerant tree species.
Lodgepole pine, the most abundant tree not only in the Mullen Fire area, but in pretty much all recent fires in the Medicine Bow Mountains, also rebounds with fire.
Lodgepole pine trees, Tinker explained, are not fire resistant but, instead, are fire resilient, meaning they come back well following fire even when the trees themselves are destroyed. The key to their resiliency is in their cones.
“The older trees have serotinous cones,” Tinker said. “They open with heat, making them perfectly adapted to fire.”
The trees grow both serotinous and open cones. Seeds from the open cones flutter down thousands of winged seeds while the serotinous cones remain closed, waiting for fire or heat to open the cone and release the seeds.
The serotinous cones cling to the tree in a closed condition for several years but are only found on older trees, typically between 20 and 40 years of age. They do not open at maturity because of a resinous bond between the cone scales.
In a forest fire, although the tree may be completely destroyed, the seeds remain protected. The heat from the fire breaks the bonds and releases the seeds.
Once the Mullen Fire is fully out, hazardous trees that can easily topple will be a concern.
Closures are expected to remain until it’s safe to venture back into the forest. With time, the forest will rebound and will thrive once again.
