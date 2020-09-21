MEDICINE BOW NATIONAL FOREST — The Mullen Fire began burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest near the North Platte River around midnight Thursday, Sept. 17. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had reached 13,504 acres and was at 2% containment.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but preliminary information indicates that the fire could be human caused.
The possibility for extreme fire behavior still exists, as the fire is burning in extremely rugged terrain, with live blowdown and beetle-killed deadfall. Strong, gusty winds could push the fire in multiple directions, but likely east and northeast.
Several communities have been evacuated by Albany County due to the fire, including the Lake Creek community, Rambler, Rob Roy, and Keystone. The Albany County Emergency Management Agency also issued a pre-evacuation notice for the Centennial Valley.
A forest area closure is in effect surrounding the Mullen Fire, and any members of the public in the area, including campers and hunters, are asked to leave. A temporary flight restriction is also in effect for the fire area
A total of 100 personnel are working on containing the fire. As of Tuesday morning, command of the fire was transferred to the Rocky Mountain Area Incident Management Blue Team.
"The firefighting effort continues to prioritize public and firefighter safety, and protection of nearby communities and other values at risk," according to an update on the fire's InciWeb page.
Also as of Tuesday morning, aerial firefighters successfully defended the Rambler community by applying retardant along roads where prior fire mitigation projects had reduced the available fuels. Ground and aerial operations continue working to slow fire growth toward private properties on the west, east, and north.
Firefighters are assessing structures in evacuated areas nearest the fire, and preparing to implement defenses to protect those structures.
Active fire behavior is expected to continue, even after dark. Some firefighters are being assigned to a night shift to continue operations.
Coordination is taking place with both Carbon and Albany Counties, the Wyoming Game and Fish, and the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities.
For updates on the Mullen Fire, go to inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.