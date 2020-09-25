MEDICINE BOW NATIONAL FOREST — The Mullen Fire, which is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest, has spread to 19,526 acres but still remains at only 2% containment.
Fire activity increased on Thursday as southwest winds strengthened, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Further fire activity is expected to remain high through Saturday, as winds continue to strengthen during the passage of a strong cold front.
A total of 367 personnel are working on the fire. Both ground and aerial firefighters are working diligently to protect property in these challenging conditions, an update on the Mullen Fire's InciWeb page explains. However, if weather and fire conditions become unsafe, they will move to locations where they have a greater chance of success.
Air operations is supporting firefighters on the ground using scooper planes making water drops using water from Lake Hattie, Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir.
On the fire’s east side, ground and aviation firefighters continue a coordinated effort to protect the Keystone communities, Lake Creek, the Rob Roy Reservoir area, and the City of Cheyenne water supply.
The Structure Protection Group continues to prepare evacuated communities for the possibility of wind-driven fire spread today through Saturday. They are removing brush around structures and installing sprinkler systems. Engines and hand crews patrol those areas through most of the night.
For the safety of firefighters, Carbon Power and Light is turning off electricity to the evacuated areas west of Albany. Mandatory evacuations remain in place for the Lake Creek, Rambler, Rob Roy, and Keystone communities, with pre-evacuation notices in place for private land along Fox Creek Road, the communities of Albany and Centennial extending northwest along Highway 130, and all areas west of Highway 11 in the valley.
The Mullen Fire was reported in the Savage Run Wilderness on Thursday, Sept. 17. It spread rapidly in extremely rugged terrain, with dense vegetation and beetle-killed deadfall.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but preliminary information indicates that the fire could be human caused.
For updates on the Mullen Fire, go to inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.