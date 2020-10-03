MEDICINE BOW NATIONAL FOREST — Although the Mullen Fire has reached 136, 840 acres, it is now 11% contained. 1,095 personnel are now working on firefighting efforts.
Saturday was a safe and productive day, according to an update on the Mullen Fire's InciWeb page. Firing operations were conducted in strategic, small scale operations that were effective in removing unburned fuel between containment features and the fire’s edge. Firing operations were conducted to protect structures and successful burnouts were accomplished in the far south portion of the fire.
The burnout line established earlier along Colorado Highway 125 has been holding and crews were able to go direct on the fire’s edge along the southwest flank. Crews were able to use a number of small firing operations to widen control lines.
Indirect line construction continues to the north of the Rob Roy Reservoir around Rambler to tie off the northeast part of the fire, and structure protection is being conducted in all areas of the fire. Public and firefighter safety remains the number one priority, and to date there have been only several minor injuries received by firefighters.
More information and updates on the Mullen Fire can be found at the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page or the fire's InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208.
