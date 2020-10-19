MEDICINE BOW NATIONAL FOREST — The Mullen Fire went from 34% containment on the weekend to 69% containment as of Monday.
The fire has reached 176,854 acres and has moved from 28 miles away from Laramie back to 38 miles away. Approximately 808 firefighters and support staff are working on the fire as of Monday.
Containment lines have increased around most of the eastern edge of the fire. The western and southern edges remain contained. Suppression efforts continue in Foxborough, Fox Park and Porter Creek in anticipation of reentry into these areas. Chipping and brushing operations continue to occur in the northwest area of the fire as weather permits. Interior burning with visible flame and smoke is expected to continue until significant snowfall.
All areas that were previously under mandatory evacuations have been changed to pre-evacuation status. Those who own property in these areas will be allowed to access their private property only. An update on the Mullen Fire InciWeb page reminds residents that hazards abound in the burned areas, and those returning should remain alert and take precautions around fire-weakened trees, smoldering or burning fuels, firefighting trucks and heavy equipment.
A National Forest area closure remains in place for much of the southern Snowy Range and is being evaluated daily.
Teams continue to work with cooperators and partners on suppression repair efforts on privately owned lands in and around the Mullen Fire area. Suppression repair efforts will occur on private lands affected or damaged by fire suppression activities during the Mullen Fire incident and have been identified as needing repair. The goal of suppression repair is to return damaged areas to a stable condition that reflects pre-fire conditions.
Post-fire repair efforts include, but are not limited to, debris removal, cut fences, damaged gates, dozer line, and other damage related to operations during a wildland fire. Repairs will be implemented as soon as it is safe to do so and weather conditions allow.
More information and updates on the Mullen Fire can be found at the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page or the fire’s InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208.
