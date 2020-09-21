MEDICINE BOW NATIONAL FOREST — The Mullen fire began burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest near the North Platte River at approximately midnight on Thursday, Sept. 17. As of Monday afternoon, the fire had reached 13,835 acres and was at 2% containment.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but preliminary information indicates that the fire could be human caused.
A high probability for fire growth remains due to strong, gusty winds, and a Red Flag Warning is in place and is a concern. A possibility for extreme fire behavior still exists.
"This remains a rapidly changing and developing situation, with the focus on public and firefighter safety," according the latest update from the fire's InciWeb page.
Several communities have been evacuated by Albany County due to the fire, including the Lake Creek community, Rambler, Rob Roy, and Keystone. The Albany County Emergency Management Agency also issued a pre-evacuation notice for the Centennial Valley on Sunday.
Any members of the public in the area, including campers and hunters, are asked to leave.
A total of 100 personnel are working on containing the fire, with helicopters, air tankers, and single-engine air tankers working on the fire edges. A Type II Incident Management Team will assume management of the fire on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Coordination is taking place with both Carbon and Albany Counties, the Wyoming Game and Fish, and the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities.
For updates on the Mullen fire, check the fire's InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/.
