MEDICINE BOW NATIONAL FOREST — A total of 1,057 personnel are now working on fighting the Mullen Fire, which has spread to 127,503 acres and currently remains 0% contained.
Personnel are working to slow the fire’s spread while also protecting values at risk all over the fire area. Firefighters have been conducting burnout operations and fuel breaks to remove additional fuels between the roads and the main body of the fire. In all areas of the fire, aerial firefighters are supporting personnel on the ground.
Mullen firefighters are utilizing a swing shift. This involves scheduling firefighters to come in late morning to bolster the day resources and work later into the night. This maximizes the number of people working at the typical peak burning time in the afternoon. This strategy also leaves personnel on the line during the evening hours when humidity is higher and it is possible to work closer to the perimeter. Tonight, the fire will have 24-hour coverage with the addition of a night shift. Incident managers have also organized the structure group so it can mobilize as needed to locations on the fire, rather than being assigned to one location or division.
Structure protection activities in Foxborough, Fox Park and communities south to the Colorado border are ongoing. Extinguishing hotspots around structures continues among many evacuated communities and firefighters continue to find pockets of fire, making it unsafe to lift current evacuations. Fire managers evaluate fire conditions daily; lifting evacuations will occur when firefighters can ensure public safety.
All mandatory evacuations remain in place, and new mandatory evacuations have been issued in parts of Jackson and Larimer Counties in Colorado.
More information and updates on the Mullen Fire can be found at the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page or the fire's InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208.
