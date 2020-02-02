Prosecutors dropped a murder charge this week against 24-year-old Artem Day, who was accused of fatally bludgeoning his 22-year-old fiancee in March 2018.
Day's case was scheduled to go to trial on Monday, but prosecutor Ben Harwich said in a court filing that "further investigation" is needed.
Because Albany County district court Judge Tori Kricken dismissed the charges "without prejudice," prosecutors could ultimately re-file charges against Day.
Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent declined to comment on the decision to drop charges.
After what the Laramie Police Department described as a "lengthy and intensive investigation," Day was charged with second-degree murder in August 2019.
The delay in charging Day largely stemmed from the bizarre and convoluted circumstances of his fiancee's death.
When Laramie police responded to the couple's home on March 11, 2018, it initially appeared that Day's fiancee was suffering from alcohol poisoning, as Day suggested.
However, the autopsy found no alcohol or other drugs in her bloodstream.
Instead, a medical investigator discovered wounds that suggested she had been beaten so severely that her body was inundated with fatal levels of lactic acid.
Court documents did not name the victim, opting instead to use the victim's initials, S.R. — a practice that's customary in cases that involve a sexual assault charge, as this case does.
The victim is originally from California, and her family largely still resides in that state.
After consulting with the victim's mother, the Laramie Boomerang is currently opting not to publish the victim's identity out of respect for privacy of the family, which has faced more than one tragedy in the past two years.
S.R.'s 19-year-old brother was found dead behind the wheel of a car in southern California in April 2019.
Another man was charged with first-degree murder for her brother's death, according to a local newspaper report.
In March 2018, Laramie police were dispatched to Mountain View Estates trailer park in West Laramie at about 8:23 p.m. regarding a 22-year-old woman "who had been vomiting and was not breathing," according to a police affidavit.
The night of the incident, Day told police that his fiancee had quit her job about three weeks prior and had been drinking about a quarter gallon of vodka each day.
During that three week period, Day said his fiancée had been "vomiting frequently, defecating while laying down, and urinating in bed."
"Officers then observed the residence," a police affidavit states. "Within the room in which S.R. had been staying, they found dirty clothes, rotten food, and urine and feces marks on the bed."
Blood was found on her bedroom sheets.
Suspicions were raised after some of what Day initially told police was inconsistent with other evidence.
For example, Day said he and S.R. hadn't had sex for more than two weeks prior to her death.
However, his semen was found in her vagina, which was torn and "it appeared as though the skin immediately surrounding the anus was missing."
Day was also been charged with sexual battery.
When S.R. was brought to Ivinson Memorial Hospital, an examination revealed two bruises on her back, a bruise on her forearm, a bruise on her right shoulder, a bruise on her right thigh, two bruises on her right hip and one bruise on her tricep.
Some of the bruises "appeared linear as well, as if they were caused by impact from an object that was long and cylindrical."
After searching the couple's residence, police found a "breaker-bar-type tool" that matched the linear bruises on S.R.'s body.
When the Wyoming State Crime Lab analyzed that tool, they found S.R.'s DNA "along the length of the shaft."
The autopsy revealed S.R.'s body cavity was found to be "filled with blood which resulted from a lacerated liver."
The medical examiner said her lactic acid levels were three times higher than concentrations that can be fatal.
Her lactic acid levels meant she had "been hyper-perfusing for a large amount of time, which would have rendered her unresponsive for hours."
While lactic acid is most commonly associated with strenuous exercise, high lactic acid levels can also result from a damaged liver or severe physical trauma.
The symptoms of extreme lactic acid levels can cause many of the symptoms S.R. showed the night before she died — the ones Day suggested resulted from alcohol — like labored breathing and vomiting.
