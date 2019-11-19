CHEYENNE – A local man accused of dumping a dead body near Cody has had first-degree murder charges filed against him in Laramie County Circuit Court.
Joseph Underwood, 45, is facing Laramie County charges of first-degree murder, first-degree sexual assault, stalking and two counts of applying pressure on the throat or neck. His charges were filed in Laramie County last Friday.
His court file is sealed due to the sexual assault allegations, but his charges were available on circuit court computers. Court cases involving sexual assault charges are usually sealed until they are bound over to district court.
His initial appearance and preliminary hearing haven’t been scheduled at this time in circuit court because Underwood is still in the Park County jail. It’s anticipated that he will be transported to Laramie County soon to face his murder charge.
In Park County, Underwood is facing charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing or attempting to elude police, two counts of interference with a peace officer, and mutilating and disposing of a human body.
Since the Laramie County charges have been filed, the Park County charges have since been dropped.
The Laramie County and Park County charges all stem from the murder of 40-year-old Cheyenne resident Angela Elizondo.
Elizondo’s body was found near Cody by a hunter Nov. 2, and it’s believed she was murdered in Cheyenne before being transported to Cody, according to a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation news release.
