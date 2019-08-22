SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Colt Single Action Army revolver, often referred to as the Colt “Peacemaker,” is among the most iconic firearms in American history.
Adopted by the United States Army in 1873 in .45 caliber (a cartridge still in production today, designated the .45 Long Colt), it remained the army’s official sidearm until 1892.
In addition to its use by army units stationed on the frontier, the Single Action Army was hugely popular among lawmen, outlaws, and the general public.
The original SAA featured a 7.5-inch barrel, but was ultimately produced in a range of barrel lengths and calibers, including .44/40, .38/40, .32/20, and .41 Colt. Many shooters took advantage of the fact that the equally-iconic Model 1873 Winchester lever-action rifle (and later the Model 1892) were chambered for pistol cartridges like the .44/40, enabling them to interchange ammunition for both weapons.
Even Gen.l George S. Patton of World War II fame was a Single Action Army fan. The flamboyant general was known for the two ivory-handled revolvers he often carried — and one of them was a .45-caliber Colt Single Action Army. The other was a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum, one of the original “Registered Magnums,” as the first model of .357s were designated.
Patton bought the Colt when he was a young cavalry officer, and carried it when he participated in the 1916 punitive expedition into Mexico.
Watch for a new firearms exhibit being prepared for display at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.