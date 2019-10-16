CHEYENNE -- In collaboration with the Wyoming Arts Council, the WYOmericana Caravan Tour announces its sixth anniversary tour. Wyoming-based musicians may now submit to be a part of the 2020 tour. The deadline to apply is 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
The tour will encompass roughly 10 to 15 shows through the Rocky Mountain Region during the window of May 13 – June 7, 2020. The date range and number of performances are subject to change.
Selected musical acts will perform individual sets — with the addition of ad-libbed, cross-band collaborations — followed by an extended encore that includes all members of the tour on stage simultaneously, taking chances and blending talents. The camaraderie that grows between the musicians is harvested through stage moments and roadside attractions, according to a press release.
Interested musicians and bands may apply through https://wyomericana.com/artist-submission. The guidelines include:
-- Act should be based in Wyoming.
-- Be prepared to perform 40- to 60-minute sets of predominantly original material.
-- Be open to collaborating with other musicians on the tour.
-- Be open to performing during a collaborative encore set.
-- Must have reliable transportation.
-- Acts must engage in collective marketing of the tour via social media, email blasts, etc.
-- Workshops/demonstrations will be conducted in select markets for additional pay. Does your
act have musicians that are also music instructors or possess a willingness to instruct and/or
participate in demonstrations and interact with community members?
-- Selected acts will receive a stiped for performances and for some travel expenses.
Questions can be directed to music@wyomericana.com. Applying acts will be notified by Tuesday, Nov. 12.
ABOUT THE CARAVAN
Described as "a traveling concert circus of sorts" by The New York Times, the award-winning WYOmericana Caravan Tour is a rolling representation of Wyoming's burgeoning songwriter scene with multiple musical acts "caravanning" down the road together. The idea is to propel Wyoming's music scene as an artist collective, exhibiting to the world that there's a creative spark in the USA's least populated state, according to the release. The most honest way to do that is simple — put some of the state's best musicians on the road and take the show not only to the wonderful people of Wyoming but to surrounding states.
Founded by Screen Door Porch songwriters Seadar Rose and Aaron Davis, the caravan has been an evolution since the first 18-show run in 2013. The tour was named top arts/entertainment event of 2013 by the Casper Star-Tribune and also drew the attention of The New York Times with the article, "Touring, the 'Wyoming Way.'" A tremendous amount of support from the greater Wyoming community has made this possible, including Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming Arts Council and more than 30 past sponsors and Wyoming brands.
For more information, visit WYOmericana.com/about.
