PINEDALE -- Sublette County Unified Fire formally appointed Mike Straw as the new battalion chief for Battalion 5 – Daniel on Thursday, Sept. 19, during the regular training meeting.
Battalion Chief Straw will provide primary supervision for the Daniel fire response area and ensure the facilities, apparatus, equipment, and firefighters are prepared to respond to emergency incidents in Sublette County.
“After 25 years of tremendous service, Battalion Chief Ben Franklin has asked to step down from his leadership role. However, Chief Franklin plans to remain active and continue to respond as a volunteer firefighter with our organization. With his departure, the fire battalion needed a new leader and Mike Straw was selected as the most qualified and capable candidate for the position. Mike has been a volunteer firefighter with our organization for over eight years. He is fully qualified as a Fire Officer II and A-EMT. Mike will also continue to serve as the health and safety officer for Sublette County Unified Fire in addition to his new responsibilities as battalion chief,” Fire Chief Shad Cooper said in a press release.
