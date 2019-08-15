LARAMIE -- A new mural has been added to the colorful downtown Laramie, and it will be celebrated form 5-7 p.m. tonight at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St., with a mural block party and unveiling. The event, consisting of food trucks and celebration, is open to the public.
The Leadership Laramie Class of 2017-2019 and Moose Lodge 390, chapter 423 partnered together to complete a mural on the side of the Moose Lodge building.
The Moose is a family fraternity made up of dedicated men and women who focus on community service, especially to children, and celebrating life together.
Leadership Laramie is a program put on by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance that lasts two years. The students are taught leadership skills, then get the opportunity to put those leadership skills into practice. The mural project on the Moose Lodge is the Leadership Laramie Class of 2017-2019’s leadership project.
“We started fundraising and planning in the spring of 2018,” Leadership Laramie Steering Committee Chair Sarah Carroll said.
She is a member of the Leadership Laramie Class of 2017-2019 class.
“Once we found out that the Moose had been looking for a mural for a few years, but just didn’t have the money and didn’t have anyone to work with them on it, we decided to give that a try,” Carroll said.
“They were looking for a mural, we were looking for a project, and we wanted to do something in place-making and beautification, and so it just was a good fit,” Carroll said.
She explained the Moose members had wanted a mural on their building for a long time but wanted it to be connected to their mission.
The class began working with the Lodge and had all the funds raised by the end of 2018. The class members sent out a call for an artist in 2019, to which several responded. The artist picked was Danya Aletebi, and she began working on the mural at the end of July.
“There’s two big moose at the bottom, and then the big crest in the middle is a like a nature picture,” Carroll said.
There will also be a quote on one side of the crest, as well as a list of the people involved on the other side. The mural is privately commissioned.
“They seemed really excited about it, they definitely have been great to work with, they’ve been very involved,” Carroll said of Moose members.
The class hosted a bingo night at the Moose Lodge in 2018 and “had an amazing turnout.” The class raised more than $1,000 for the mural at the event.
“It’s clear they had a lot of buy-in from their own members to make this happen,” Carroll continued. “In the end, I think the end result has been worth all of the time and all of the money spent.”
The major sponsors of the mural are Star Awards, Bank of the West and Laramie Main Street Alliance.
Carroll’s classmates contributed money from their own pockets to start fundraising.
“That’s how much our class believed in the project, was that we wanted to put our own money forward,” she said.
Carroll encourages the public to attend. Double Dub’s, Devine Eats and Lanny’s Ice Cream will be stationed at the event. The Moose will be serving drinks.
