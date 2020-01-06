CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) highlighted a new opportunity for certified Wyoming resident contractors. The Wyoming Resident Contractor Certification program provides qualified contractors with the opportunity to receive a 5% bidding preference over non-resident contractors on many public works projects in the state of Wyoming. The new feature is a certification mark that will feature each contractor's certification number as assigned by DWS. Contractors can use the mark on construction site signage, the literature they produce, their websites, or in other ways as they see fit to display that they are proud Wyoming contractors.
Certified Wyoming resident contractors have to meet several requirements in order to qualify to receive the certification, including being in good standing with Wyoming Workers' Compensation and Unemployment Insurance, according to a press release. The mark will allow these companies with strong Wyoming ties to distinguish themselves from other companies that are not certified, allowing Wyoming residents to more easily identify contractor-certified Wyoming companies. There are currently around 1,200 certified resident contractors.
The mark shares its colors with the flag of the state of Wyoming and uses the iconic bison image from the flag. The red represents the leadership displayed by Wyoming companies; the blue represents the loyalty to the people of our state; and the white represents a commitment to safety and compliance with state laws, the release states. The bison stands for the determination shown by Wyoming resident companies, and the DWS logo embodies the partnership between the Department and resident companies to build a prosperous Wyoming economy.
For more information on applying to use the Wyoming resident contractor certification mark or to learn more about becoming a certified Wyoming resident contractor, visit http://wyomingworkforce.org/businesses/labor/info, email DWS-Residency@wyo.gov, or contact Trevor Mansfield at 307-777-1921.
