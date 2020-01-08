GLENDO -- The geology exposed in and around Glendo State Park represents more than 300 million years of Earth history, telling a story of inland seas, rising mountains, and distant volcanic activity. An information pamphlet recently published by the Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) aims to inform readers of the park's geology and what it can tell us of Wyoming's history.
In addition to the rocks, the pamphlet also focuses on the area's hydrogeology, highlighting the major aquifers used in the region, as well as their role in the High Plains Aquifer system, the largest aquifer system in the U.S.
The Glendo State Park pamphlet is complementary to the pamphlet published for Guernsey State Park, which is less than an hour's drive from Glendo, explains WSGS geologist Kelsey Kehoe.
"Together they narrate the geologic history of the area encompassed by the Hartville Uplift in eastern Wyoming," Kehoe said.
The information pamphlet is part of a WSGS series about geology in Wyoming's state parks. Other pamphlets available are Edness K. Wilkins, Bear River, Keyhole, Guernsey, Seminoe, and Curt Gowdy. Pamphlets are free and are available at the WSGS office on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie and at park visitor centers. Pamphlets can also be downloaded from sales.wsgs.wyo.gov.
"Glendo State Park is known for boating, fishing, and mountain biking. But it's also the site of fascinating geology," said WSGS director Erin Campbell. "We hope visitors will enjoy learning about this aspect of the park during their visits."
