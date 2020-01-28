CHEYENNE – As the coronavirus spreads in China and the United States, there have been no reported cases of the virus in Wyoming as of Monday morning.
But officials with the state Department of Health say they are closely monitoring the situation as it develops.
"We have communicated the latest information regarding patient care, infection control and testing procedures with health care providers across Wyoming and will continue to share updates as needed," state epidemiologist Alexia Harrist said in a prepared statement. "This is clearly a quickly growing and changing situation."
At least 80 deaths and more than a thousand cases of the virus have been reported in China, and five cases have been detected in the United States as of Monday morning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The virus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, is believed to have initially been spread through animal and seafood markets, but person-to-person spread of the virus has occurred, according to the CDC.
"More cases are likely to be identified in the coming days, including more cases in the United States," the CDC stated on its website. "It would not be surprising if person-to-person spread in the United States were to occur."
While there are a few different offshoots of the coronavirus, the main symptoms – fever, cough and shortness of breath – have emerged in as few as two days or as long as 14 after exposure.
"At this time, the risk of infection appears to be most closely linked to recent travel to Wuhan, China, or direct close contact with a person with confirmed novel coronavirus infection," said Clay Van Houten, who manages the Health Department's Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit. "If we have a suspected case reported in Wyoming, we will follow up appropriately with patient and community safety in mind."
While no coronavirus cases have been reported in Wyoming, one possible case of the virus is still under investigation in Colorado, according to The Denver Post.
With flu activity picking up in Wyoming this month, the CDC recommends the following preventative measures to diminish the spread of any viruses:
-- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
-- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
-- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
-- Stay home when you are sick.
-- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
-- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
