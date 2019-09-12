CHEYENNE -- Wyoming's first case of vaping-associated lung illness has been confirmed in a Uinta County resident, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The young adult was hospitalized with severe lung disease.
"Many states have already reported vaping-associated lung illness, including six deaths,'' said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. "The Wyoming individual reported vaping in the months leading up to illness."
"We will continue to work with local and federal officials to investigate and identify the specific substances or vaping products that are linked to this outbreak" Harrist said. "It is important to follow current public health recommendations to avoid illness."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people consider not vaping any substance while this investigation is ongoing. Those who do continue to vape should not buy products off the street, should not use products with THC, CBD, or other cannabinoids, and should not modify or add substances to these products, according to a press release.
"If people who vape experience symptoms associated with severe lung disease, they should seek medical care right away" Harrist said.
Symptoms include:
-- Cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain
-- Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea
-- Fatigue, fever, or weight loss
More information and frequently updated case counts can be found at www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/severe-lung-disease.html#recommendations-public.
For information about how you or a loved one can quit tobacco and/or vape products, visit quitwyo.org or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.