Wyoming Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty and the American Constitution Society will be hosting an online conversation about the death penalty in the Cowboy State with Wyoming State Public Defender Diane Lozano and other state representatives from 4-5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.
Lozano will discuss a range of issues involving the state’s death penalty, including why it costs taxpayers so much money even when there is no one on death row, and the “opportunity cost” of wasting those funds.
She will be joined by Colorado State Public Defender Tamara Brady who handled the Aurora movie theater mass shooting case in which jurors decided against the death penalty because of the defendant’s mental illness, and Sarah Craft, Program Director for Equal Justice USA, the parent organization of Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty. Craft will discuss how Wyoming fits into the national trend of state legislatures repealing the death penalty.
The event will be hosted by Kylie Taylor, State Coordinator of Wyoming Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, and Nathan Yanchek, President of the American Constitution Society chapter at the University of Wyoming College of Law.
The online conversation will take place on Zoom and can be viewed at the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84818504520
For more information contact Jon Crane at 203-982-4575 or email joncrane@criticalpr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.