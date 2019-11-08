JACKSON (AP) — Election officials in a western Wyoming county say they've counted 77 absentee ballots they overlooked on Election Day.
Teton County officials say they spotted the bundle of ballots in a vault after the initial count.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the ballots didn't affect Tuesday's results. Nine of 10 ballot items passed, keeping a 1% sales tax in place until it raises $75 million for a variety of projects.
The ballots raised the vote total from 6,267 to 6,344 and bumped up turnout from 48% to 49%.
A local canvassing board declared the results official Thursday.
