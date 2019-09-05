RIVERTON -- The Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault announced the recipients of the WCADVSA's 10th annual P.E.A.C.E. Awards.
The 2019 winners recipients are:
Outstanding Advocate: Jess Barnes, victim advocate at Uinta County SAFV Task Force Inc. in Evanston
Outstanding Advocate: Kathy Steward, victim advocate at Laramie County Safehouse Services in Cheyenne
Leadership in Advocacy: Matt Gray, University of Wyoming professor of psychology in Laramie
Partners in Advocacy: Libby Thorson, University of Wyoming sexual misconduct investigator in Laramie
Leadership in Policy: Senator Affie Ellis of Cheyenne
Lifetime Contribution: Jennifer Zenor, former executive director of the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault of Laramie
The P.E.A.C.E. Awards are given annually by the WCADVSA to acknowledge the valuable role individuals and organizations play in the effort to end violence against women and empower victims across Wyoming. As peace is the antithesis of violence, the award stands for "Promoting Excellence in Advocacy for Change and Empowerment." The P.E.A.C.E. Award also serves as a challenge for all to work collectively to improve life for those affected by violence in our communities and worldwide.
The 2019 P.E.A.C.E. Awards will be presented at a reception in the Blue Sky Room at the Wind River Hotel & Casino, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, by WCADVSA Executive Director Kristen Schwartz. The public is invited to attend.
For more information on the P.E.A.C.E. Awards or individual recipients, contact the WCADVSA at 307-755-5481.
